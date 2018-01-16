OnePlus halts credit card payments on its site after fraud reports

This weekend, reports began to surface that some people who had made purchases on OnePlus' website were seeing unauthorized transactions pop up on their credit cards. OnePlus released a statement on its website saying that it was looking into the issue and today in an update, the company said it's shutting down credit card payments on its site. "This is a serious issue and we are investigating around the clock. As a precaution, we are temporarily disabling credit card payments at oneplus.net," it said. "PayPal is still available, and we are exploring alternative secure payment options with our service providers."