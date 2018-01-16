The Morning After: Tuesday, January 16th 2018

There's still an uphill battle.Democrats are just one vote shy of restoring net neutrality

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer now says Democrats in the Senate are a single vote away from restoring net neutrality. According to the senator from New York, they now have a total of 50 votes for a Senate resolution of disapproval that would restore the Open Internet Order of 2015 and deliver a stiff rebuke to Ajit Pai and other Republican members of the FCC.

For best results, grow a beard.Google's museum app finds your fine-art doppelgänger

If you've ever wondered if there's a museum portrait somewhere that looks like you, and you're ready to have your ego crushed, there's now an app for that. Google Arts & Culture's latest update now lets you take a selfie, and using image recognition, finds someone in its vast art collection that most resembles you. Let's try!

Facebook notified police of the illegal clip.

Danish police charge 1,004 people following Facebook sex video



Facebook is no stranger to notifying police when there's clear evidence of a crime, but its latest action has had consequences on a much larger scale than usual. Danish police have charged 1,004 young people (some under 18) after Facebook notified authorities that Messenger users were sharing a video of two teens under 15 years old having sex, violating laws against the distribution of indecent images of children. Many of those who shared the video did so 'just' a few times, police said, but others shared it hundreds of times -- they knew what they were doing, even if they didn't realize it was illegal.

