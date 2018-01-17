Amazon Echo goes on sale in Australia and New Zealand next month

While the rollout might be good for Australians and New Zealanders who want Echoes for themselves, it'll be harder for Amazon to wean them off other music streaming services, like Spotify, which has been available in Australia since 2012. At the least, Amazon Music Unlimited is priced competitively. Australian and New Zealand users can subscribe to all three tiers: The Echo-only $5AUD monthly entry plan, the Individual for $12AUD and the upcoming Family Plan that splits an $18AUD bill between up to six people. Australian customers can pre-order an Echo with shipping starting in early February, but New Zealanders must pick them up in stores.