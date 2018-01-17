Autoblog's 2018 Detroit Auto Show roundup

By Jeremy Korzeniewski

Yes, the 2018 Detroit Auto Show is a showcase for the latest and greatest American pickup trucks, like the 2019 Ford Ranger, 2019 Ram 1500, and 2019 Chevy Silverado. But that doesn't mean there isn't anything to interest those with nothing to haul.



Mercedes brought along its luxurious G-Class SUV, Volkswagen looks to entice sedan buyers with a brand-new Jetta, and Infiniti and Lexus pulled the covers of some hot new concept vehicles. And there's plenty more where those came from. Check out all of our Detroit Auto Show coverage, and stay tuned for more as news continues to flow out of the halls of Cobo Center.

This article originally appeared on Autoblog, the complete authority for news, reviews and car-buying research.