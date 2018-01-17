Facebook reopens investigation to see if Russia influenced Brexit

This past December, Facebook investigated whether Russia had used the social network to influence the EU Referendum vote, or Brexit. At the time, the team found little evidence of UK-related activity from the "Internet Research Agency" in Russia. Now, in a letter from Facebook's UK policy director Simon Milner, the company promises to continue the investigation at the request of Damian Collins, the chair of the Digital Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the House of Commons.
Milner asserts that the work will need a "number of weeks" to complete, due to the detailed analysis of historic data required to be completed by the current security team, which is concurrently working on live security threats. The team will try and identify other clusters of coordinated activity around the Brexit referendum, similar to the one it investigated before. Milner also requests any information the UK government has that could help Facebook narrow its search.