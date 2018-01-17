Google says fix for WiFi bug on Cast devices is coming tomorrow

Google says the culprit is a bug on Android phones that sends too much network traffic, which then slows down your WiFi network. Depending on the router, you may see slowdowns or have your WiFi go down. Devices affected include any Chromecast built-in device, like Google Home or Chromecast. While TP-link has also issued a patch for its own affected router, it's good to see Google getting a handle on this issue.