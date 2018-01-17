Instagram is testing a text-based 'Type' feature for Stories

Instagram keeps updating its Stories feature lately with new additions to keep things interesting. The company recently added polls, a way to surface past Stories and has been experimenting with cross-posts to WhatsApp. Now, according to a report at The Next Web, the latest Stories addition is something called Type, which gives you a number of new fonts to type your message across a background or photo as part of your Story.
WOAH!... Instagram is adding 4 NEW fonts to use in Stories (not available for all users yet)— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 20, 2017
h/t @CJMacLeod pic.twitter.com/hQuYcrFJtQ
The feature was first noticed by The Next Web's Matt Navarro last month. According to the current report, there are several fonts to choose from. Now you'll be able to be a bit more text-focused when posting a Story on the photo sharing service.
Instagram declined to comment directly on the potential feature, sending along a generic response that it's always working on new, cool stuff.