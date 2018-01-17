Lyft opens its ride-booking Concierge service to all businesses

After a while, Lyft forged partnerships with more companies, including JetBlue, CareMore and GoGoGrandparent. JetBlue, for instance, can call a Lyft to offer their passengers or crew a seamless journey, while GoGoGrandparent can hail a ride for the seniors who call their number on a landline. Rotor Zen, a San Diego-based helicopter tour operator, also uses the service to get guests from hotels and to drive them back after their tour.

Now, Concierge is open to any company, so long as they sign up for a Lyft Business account and add a payment method. They can hail almost any type of Lyft ride for employees and clients alike. It's worth taking note, however, that the companies will be able to track passengers' journeys in real time. That's ideal for businesses like GoGoGrandparent, so they can track their elderly customers. But those who don't appreciate being watched by their employers might want to call a ride on their own and just ask for reimbursement.