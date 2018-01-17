Siri’s news bulletin feature goes live in the UK and Australia

As Apple prepares Siri for life inside its HomePod smart speaker, it first added the news briefing feature to the beta version of iOS 11.2.5 -- limiting it to the States at that point, too, where The Washington Post, Fox News, NPR or CNN provide the updates. In a matter of weeks, however, it's now graduated out of beta to become a standard Siri feature in iOS 11, whilst rolling out to new territories. So far the UK and Australia are confirmed, but there could be other countries the feature is also live in.