Ubisoft inadvertently releases 'Assassin's Creed' DLC a week early

The early access was surprising, but certainly feasible. Game studios launching DLC frequently need to prepare well in advance, such as uploading the material itself, updating store pages and patching the base game. The extra time gives them a chance to coordinate the launch and catch last-minute issues. The problem, of course, is that it theoretically takes little more than an accidental flip of the switch to spoil everything. Clearly, Ubisoft flipped that switch -- much to the delight of Origins fans who couldn't wait to see what was new.