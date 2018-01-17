Ubisoft inadvertently releases 'Assassin's Creed' DLC a week early

Ubisoft has a history of premature software releases, but here's one you might not mind. The developer has confirmed that it inadvertently released its Assassin's Creed Origins add-on The Hidden Ones to Xbox One users a week ahead of its January 23rd release. A "misconfiguration" of the in-game store allowed downloads for the new content, the company said. You'll still have access if you downloaded it and entered the new region (it'd create havoc for save files), but everyone else will have to wait for the official launch.
The early access was surprising, but certainly feasible. Game studios launching DLC frequently need to prepare well in advance, such as uploading the material itself, updating store pages and patching the base game. The extra time gives them a chance to coordinate the launch and catch last-minute issues. The problem, of course, is that it theoretically takes little more than an accidental flip of the switch to spoil everything. Clearly, Ubisoft flipped that switch -- much to the delight of Origins fans who couldn't wait to see what was new.