Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rob LeFebvre/Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple will fix the 'chaiOS' text message bug next week

The texted link causes iMessage to crash.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
12h ago in Mobile
Comments
206 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Rob LeFebvre/Engadget

Yesterday, we wrote about the chaiOS bug, which is a specific link that can cause iMessage on iOS and Macs to crash. Today, Apple let us know that a fix is on the way. The chaiOS bug will be patched in a software update next week.

chaiOS was first uncovered by Abraham Masri, who tweeted about the bug. He noted that the cause of the bug was linked to Effective Power, which was first uncovered in 2015. It worked similarly, in that texting someone a link was enough to cause their iPhone to crash continuously. chaiOS won't cause any permanent damage to your phone, but it's certainly an annoying little bug that needs to be squashed, so it's good that Apple is working on a fix.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr