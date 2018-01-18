Apple will fix the 'chaiOS' text message bug next week

chaiOS was first uncovered by Abraham Masri, who tweeted about the bug. He noted that the cause of the bug was linked to Effective Power, which was first uncovered in 2015. It worked similarly, in that texting someone a link was enough to cause their iPhone to crash continuously. chaiOS won't cause any permanent damage to your phone, but it's certainly an annoying little bug that needs to be squashed, so it's good that Apple is working on a fix.