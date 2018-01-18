Show More Results

Image credit: Red Table Talks/YouTube
Facebook taps Jada Pinkett Smith for new talk show series

She'll executive produce 'Red Table Talks' and appear alongside her mother and daughter.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
6h ago in AV
Red Table Talks/YouTube

Facebook has been pushing into original television for a little while now. It launched the Watch section as a platform for TV shows last year, and has since teamed up with the creators of True Blood for a new drama called Sacred Lies. Now the company is apparently set to bring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to a new talkshow that will deal with social and other timely issues.

According to Deadline, the intergenerational family talk show will be executive produced by Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Pinkett Smith herself. It appears to be a follow up to 2012 YouTube channel called Red Table Talks, which brought the three women together to talk about "love, life, fame and family."

