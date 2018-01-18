'Science Fair' shows the challenges teens face in Intel's competition

The feature comes from Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, veteran documentary producers who've worked together on projects like The Naked Truth: Death by Fentanyl.

The documentary premieres at the Sundance Film Festival, which starts today (January 18th). There's no word on a release date or distribution, although that likely hinges on its critical reception. If it's enough of a hit and becomes widely available, it could easily be worth watching. Most people have little experience with science fairs beyond the one in their school gym. This might provide greater appreciation of what the competitors go through, and might inspire teens who hadn't considered entering before.