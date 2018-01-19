Amazon adds voice control to its Alexa app for Android

Amazon added voice commands to its Music and Shopping apps a while back, but if you wanted to use your phone as an Echo-style speaker, you were out of luck. Now, though, an Alexa app update adds support for Alexa voice interaction on your Android phone.
Just like using an Echo or Echo Dot, you can use ask your phone's Alexa to find nearby restaurants, order gadgets from Best Buy or find out what movies are playing in your town. Better yet, the updated Alexa app can show responses on-screen, too, giving you visual details about the upcoming weather, sports updates, calendar appointments and more. The update should roll out to Android customers in the coming days; the company promises an iOS update "soon."