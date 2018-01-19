Apple brings its redesigned App Store to the web

If you thought Apple's iOS 11 App Store redesign was overdue, the tech giant is now finally getting round to updating its web interface. The overhaul borrows from the iOS 11 revamp, offering a clean look, with larger images arranged in card-like bubbles, and a focus on discovery and reviews. When you select an app, you'll see "this app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices" at the top of the page, below which are its description, version history, and more info such as its size and a price list of the in-app purchases it offers (for freemium apps). With the redesign, Apple is showcasing screenshots from the iPhone X for apps optimized for the flagship, according to 9to5Mac.