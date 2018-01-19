This chat app only works when your phone battery is low

As Motherboard reports, the app was developed by Dries Depoorter and David Surprenant, Belgium-based app developers. "We wanted to do something positive with a low battery," he told the site. "And now we see people happy with a low battery having low battery conversations. We had so much fun creating this." The app has been in development since 2016, says Motherboard, and is now available (after some delays on the iOS side due to Apple's struggle with its own battery issues) on both the App Store and Google Play.