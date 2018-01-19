David Chang’s Netflix series ‘Ugly Delicious’ debuts February 23rd

Chang has appeared on a number of shows over the years. He hosted the first season of the Anthony Bourdain-produced Mind of a Chef -- a PBS show at the time though its sixth and most recent season was picked up by Facebook Watch -- and also appeared in the second season of Netflix's hit series Chef's Table. You've probably also spotted him in other programs like Top Chef, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, The Layover and even an episode of Billions last year. Next month, Chang will also cover Korean food and culture for NBC as a 2018 winter Olympics correspondent.

Ugly Delicious, a title that comes from a hashtag he often uses on Instagram, will premiere on Netflix on February 23rd. Check out a clip below wherein Chang and comedian Ali Wong discuss what really makes a Vietnamese restaurant good.