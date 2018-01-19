Facebook is testing the ability to create Stories on PC

Unlike its Instagram counterpart, Facebook Stories hasn't been doing as well. The social network even launched Instagram-to-Facebook crossposting and merged it with one of its other Snapchat clones, Messenger Day, over the past few months in an effort to get more people to use it. But it doesn't look like Facebook is giving up on it anytime soon -- according to TechCrunch, the company has begun testing the ability to post Stories straight from desktop. It's also testing a new design that puts Stories above the desktop News Feed, similar to the feature's more prominent placement on mobile. At the moment, you can view Stories on desktop, but you can find them on the side bar instead of in the middle of the page.