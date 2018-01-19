New Nova miniseries will explore puzzling science mysteries

But more notable is the refreshingly young and diverse trio of hosts who practice leading scientific methods and technologies. mathematician and statistician Talithia Williams uses data models to analyze environmental and human biological info, while computer scientist Rana el Kaliouby specializes in emotion recognition tech and neuroscientist André Fenton specializes in the biology of memory.

"What is so unique about NOVA Wonders—and what distinguishes it from the original NOVA series—is the emphasis on unanswered questions," said Julia Cort, Executive Producer, NOVA Wonders. "We're riding along with researchers who are pushing the envelope on our knowledge about the universe and ourselves. They don't have all the answers, but the thrill is in the journey and trying to solve a mystery for the very first time."