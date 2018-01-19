Nintendo Labo kits are available to pre-order

The centrepiece is the $80 (£70) robot kit (dubbed Toy-Con 2), glimpsed in the Nintendo Labo announcement vid, that'll transform you into a rampaging battle-bot, complete with materials to make a cardboard backpack and headset (which holds the Joy-Con controllers) and some makeshift bolts.

For 70 bucks (£60), you can grab the Toy-Con 1: Variety Kit, which includes materials to make the Toy-Con RC Car, Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con House, Toy-Con Motorbike, and Toy-Con Piano. Everything is set to ship April 20th in the US and a week later in the UK.