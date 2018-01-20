Google Play banner hints at dedicated audiobook section

Google Play might be close to launching a section dedicated to selling audiobooks. 9to5Google has spotted a banner displayed in the Books section of the app market announcing its arrival. It was even promoting a 50 percent discount for your first audiobook purchase and apparently linked to a category distinct from Google Play Music, which does have some audiobooks on offer. The link still brings up an empty page as of this writing.
While we couldn't replicate what 9to5Google saw, it's not the first time the tech titan dropped a hint that it plans to expand its audiobooks selection. A Google Play update that went out last year had codes showing that the store is preparing to launch audiobook support. The launch of a new category is now looking more and more likely, but we'll have to wait for Google's announcement to know more.