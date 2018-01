The Line 6 DL4 is quietly the most important guitar pedal of the last 20 years

Dale W. Eisinger, Pitchfork Music nerds will dig this one. Pitchfork breaks down why a single piece of guitar gear was so instrumental (sorry, had to) in so much music in the last two decades.

HQ Trivia's Scott Rogowsky doesn't want you to cheat

Megan Graham, AdAge By now, you've likely heard about the live trivia app that's all the rage these days. AdAge caught up with the host for a day-in-the-life of the popular game show.