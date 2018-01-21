Ben Heck's mini pinball game: Designing the case

With the electronics, mechanisms and simulations done, the miniature pinball game is starting to come together. Now it needs a great case. Remember, not every design element needs to be done on the computer first; sometimes it's better to get hands-on with foam board and start prototyping. Once the design is set, Ben can take the measurements and make the fine adjustments using computer-aided design tools and then begin laser cutting. Would you have designed this differently? What should the graphics look like? Let us know over on the element14 Community.