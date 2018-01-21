Show More Results

Ben Heck's mini pinball game: Designing the case

The electronics have already been finalized.
element14
8h ago in DIY
With the electronics, mechanisms and simulations done, the miniature pinball game is starting to come together. Now it needs a great case. Remember, not every design element needs to be done on the computer first; sometimes it's better to get hands-on with foam board and start prototyping. Once the design is set, Ben can take the measurements and make the fine adjustments using computer-aided design tools and then begin laser cutting. Would you have designed this differently? What should the graphics look like? Let us know over on the element14 Community.

