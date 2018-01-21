Facebook hires TV network CEO to land worldwide sports deals

Neither Facebook nor Hutton would provide more details when asked by Variety, although Hutton pointed the media outlet to Facebook and said he was "focused on delivering the best Olympic Games possible" for Eurosport.

It's a big win for Facebook regardless of the details. Aside from the feat of convincing a major TV network chief to take a lower-profile role, Hutton himself is a veteran in the sports right world. He co-ran a sports rights agency (MP & Silva) and helped launch Fox's sports efforts outside the Americas. At Eurosport, he expanded the company's live streaming service to 52 markets. In short: this is a man who knows how to negotiate for rights and drive streaming access.

This is an admission that Facebook's existing live sports strategy has had mixed success. It obtained Champions League matches and weekly MLB games, but it also whiffed some major bids -- it lost a shot at Indian Premier League cricket rights. Hutton could be crucial to scoring more of those huge deals and ensuring that Facebook isn't just a bit player in sports broadcasting.