Google's Gboard debuts a quick way to create reaction GIFs

Simply fire up the Make-a-GIF button and record a Loop, which is a three-second Boomerang-like format. Or a Fast-Forward that lets you record up to a minute of footage and spits out a sped-up GIF. While we can confirm the button's new placement on iOS, as you can see below, we don't see it on Android yet. (Take note, however, that we only saw the button's new placement when we re-installed the keyboard.) Gboard's app store pages don't have notes about the update either, so you'll simply have to check it every now and then.