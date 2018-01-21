Mo'Nique accuses Netflix of gender and race pay gaps

She also learned that she wasn't alone. Wanda Sykes told Mo'Nique on Twitter that Netflix offered her "less than half" of that $500,000 for a Netflix special, leading her to turn to Epix instead. Needless to say, that raised a question: why would the two comedy veterans receive combined offers less than a tenth those of others? Mo'Nique didn't object to the high pay for others -- it just wasn't clear as to why the figures for her and Sykes were so much lower.

We've asked Netflix for comment.

Whether or not the pay difference is evidence of systemic discrimination, it underscores the mounting concerns about discrimination and harassment in streaming services. Now that Netflix and others can regularly pay top dollar for stars, questions over pay gaps could easily become more commonplace: just why is it worth shelling out millions for some stars, but just a fraction of that for others who are clearly famous? This doesn't mean that companies like Netflix will have to offer a middle-of-the-road actor as much as an A-lister, but they may have to pay more heed to disparities going forward.