Netflix's 'The Crown' earns the lone streaming win at the SAG Awards

The lone win for a streaming service went to Claire Foy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. The first season of the series also won two Golden Globes, two SAG Awards and it was up for multiple Emmys last fall. Season two debuted December 8th on Netflix. This week may not be entirely celebratory for the streaming service though. Actress and comedian Mo'Nique is calling for a boycott, alleging the company discriminates based on gender and race when it comes to pay.

All hail! #TheCrown's Claire Foy wins Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/RjruenWDJj — Netflix US (@netflix) January 22, 2018

The lineup of nominees from Amazon, Hulu and Netflix did face some stiff competition, so it's not a huge surprise those movies and series didn't take home a load of awards. The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and Stranger Things lost to TV juggernaut This Is Us for Ensemble in a Drama Series, for example. Sterling K. Brown also won over Jason Bateman (Ozark) and David Harbour (Stranger Things) for his work in This Is Us in the Male Actor in a Drama Series category. HBO's Veep won over the Netflix comedy duo of Glow and Orange is the New Black -- just to give you an idea of what the field of nominees was like.

After racking up two wins earlier this month at the Golden Globes, it's a little surprising The Handmaid's Tale walked away empty handed tonight, even though it was only nominated in two categories. Streaming services also did well at the Emmys last fall, with Amazon, Hulu and Netflix all racking up a load of awards.