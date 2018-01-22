Apple Music now offers artists detailed streaming and download info

As a musician, knowing how your songs are performing on streaming platforms is important. Spotify brought real-time stats and demographic information to a dedicated app for artists this past October, while Pandora and YouTube have had similar dashboards for a while now. Finally, Cupertino is catching up with the beta launch of Apple Music for Artists, a dashboard that lets users drill down into various statistics on song performance from now to as far back as 2015, when the Apple Music service launched.
According to Billboard, the service is rolling out to a few thousand artists at first, with a planned full launch to all who have tracks on Apple Music and iTunes. Billboard says the dashboard will show users the current number of plays, spins, song purchases and album purchases, while a special insights panel will provide information on key milestones, like cumulative plays and purchases for individual tracks.
Artists can dig even deeper, too, with a global map to see how their songs are doing in any of the 115 countries Apple Music and iTunes operates in. Further geographic and demographic information is available with just a few clicks. Some of this information will help tour planners know which cities to aim for, notes Billboard, or even plan set lists based on how well the artist's songs are doing in individual areas.