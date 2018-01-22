Apple Music now offers artists detailed streaming and download info

According to Billboard, the service is rolling out to a few thousand artists at first, with a planned full launch to all who have tracks on Apple Music and iTunes. Billboard says the dashboard will show users the current number of plays, spins, song purchases and album purchases, while a special insights panel will provide information on key milestones, like cumulative plays and purchases for individual tracks.

Artists can dig even deeper, too, with a global map to see how their songs are doing in any of the 115 countries Apple Music and iTunes operates in. Further geographic and demographic information is available with just a few clicks. Some of this information will help tour planners know which cities to aim for, notes Billboard, or even plan set lists based on how well the artist's songs are doing in individual areas.