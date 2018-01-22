DJI's Mavic Air drone may have improved 4K video

The Mavic Air would borrow a bit from the Spark, but mostly in visual cues: it appears to be smaller (and stubbier), and it'll come in multiple colors with a sleeker, glossier shell.

It's not certain when the Air would ship or how much it would cost. Given its feature blend, though, we'd anticipate a price in between the $499 Spark and $999 Mavic Pro. If so, it shows just how important the personal drone market has become. Even a relatively modest $200 to $300 difference could make DJI's technology accessible to a considerably wider audience, and it might be many drone enthusiasts' first folding model.