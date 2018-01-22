Intel tells customers to stop using its faulty Spectre patch

"We recommend that OEMs, cloud service providers, system manufacturers, software vendors and end users stop deployment of current versions, as they may introduce higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behavior," Shenoy wrote.

Last week, Intel said it was working on a fix for the buggy patches, but it was unclear when that would actually reach customers. Now, at least, computer makers have something to test. The company also admitted that the buggy patches also affected newer CPU lines, and it's unclear if this upcoming fix will resolve those issues as well.