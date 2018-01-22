Lenovo's tough, hybrid Chromebooks are built for education

The 300e, which is available as a Chromebook or as a Windows 10 device, is also laptop-tablet hybrid. 300e for Windows has pen support, but it doesn't come with its own stylus like the 500e. Its Windows version is powered by Intel Apollo Lake and has an 8-hour battery life, while the Chromebook version is powered by a MediaTek MTK 8173C processor and can run for 10 hours. Finally, there's the most basic model among the three Chromebooks: the 100e, which is also available as a Windows machine. It's purely a laptop that runs on Intel Celeron and has an 11.6-inch display.

Lenovo's 500e Chromebook will be available starting this month for $349 and above. The Chromebook version of 300e will come out in February 2018 for $279, while Chromebook 100e will be out in March 2018 for Chrome and will set you back $219.