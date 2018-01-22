Netflix to spotlight up-and-coming comedians with 15-minute specials

Netflix has been streaming comedy specials for a while now. Seinfeld got his first show on the streaming platform last September and released a couple more events starring Patton Oswalt and Dave Chappelle before the New Year. Now, according to Deadline, Netflix is set to debut a series of 15-minute stand-up specials starring new comedic talents this year.
Deadline reports that the specials will tape in February at Atlanta's Terminal West. Each comic will get 15 minutes to strut their stuff. The list of up-and-comers includes Aisling Bea, Michelle Buteau, Tim Dillon, JR De Guzman, Sabrina Jalees, Janelle James, Sam Jay, Josh Johnson, Ian Karmel, Jak Knight, Matteo Lane, Max Silvestri, Taylor Tomlinson, Phil Wang, Emma Willmann and Kate Willett.