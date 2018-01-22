SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy can’t launch during a government shutdown

While SpaceX is a private company, it relies on government support for tests and launches. Loren Grush at The Verge reports that while SpaceX originally thought its operations would continue during the shutdown, the lack of support from the Air Force's 45th Space Wing means that the company cannot proceed with the static fire. What's more, SpaceX and the Air Force told The Verge that all launch operations, not just the static fire, will be affected until the civilian employees of the 45th Space Wing can get back to work.

SpaceX had hoped to launch the Falcon Heavy by the end of January, but now that's looking increasingly unlikely. The test, which consists of the rocket being held down on the pad, and all 27 engines being fired at once, is a necessary step before a launch date can be scheduled. A vote that could possibly end the shutdown is coming up at 12 PM ET today, so let's hope that this won't be an issue for much longer.

Update: This article was updated with SpaceX's statement.