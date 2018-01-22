The first 512GB microSD card arrives in February

It didn't take long for someone to topple 2017's microSD storage record. The UK's Integral Memory has unveiled what it says it the first shipping 512GB microSD card. So long as your device can handle microSDXC (most Android phones and tablets, as well as PCs like the Surface Pro), you too can have half a terabyte in the space of a fingernail. The card's 80MB/s peak transfer speed isn't the fastest you'll find, but it should be enough for apps and recording gobs of 4K video.
The card arrives in February, although it's not clear how much it will cost or how readily available it will be outside of the UK. Don't expect it to be cheap, though -- the 400GB card still carries a premium (around $250 on Amazon), and it's virtually certain that 512GB will cost more. This is more about bragging rights, both for Integral Memory and for well-heeled techies who want the kind of capacity normally reserved for laptops.