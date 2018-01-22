The Morning After: Nike's PlayStation sneakers and Amazon Go

Boing Boing warns that Playboy winning this case could 'end the web as we know it.'

Playboy sues Boing Boing over a web link

Playboy has filed a lawsuit against Boing Boing, accusing the offbeat news blog of copyright infringement for linking to an Imgur gallery and a YouTube video that showed every Playmate centerfold. Boing Boing wasn't involved in the creation of the gallery and the video at all -- it simply reported the archive's existence. In its post announcing it has filed a motion to dismiss, the publication called the case "baseless" and "bizarre."

Paul George's new signature shoe lights up, vibrates and glows in the dark.

Nike's 'PlayStation' PG2s are like a DualShock for your feet

Nike has never been afraid to use different technologies to experiment with its sneakers. After all, this is the company that brought you the Mag and HyperAdapt, two shoes powered by auto-lacing mechanisms. And while its latest basketball silhouette isn't as tech-forward as those, there's still plenty to like here, especially if you're both a sneakerhead and an avid gamer. Meet the PG2, Paul George's new signature shoe, which Nike created in collaboration with Sony and was inspired by the PlayStation. Sorry, Xbox, maybe next time.

It took ages to arrive, but automated retail is nearly here.

Amazon's checkout-free store opens to the public January 22nd

Amazon's bid to automate the convenience store is finally ready for the public. The company has confirmed that the Amazon Go store attached to its new Seattle headquarters will be open to non-employees on January 22nd -- more than a year later than planned. The premise remains the same. You have to scan in with a smartphone app when you enter the store, but it's largely friction-free beyond that.

