Waymo starts testing its autonomous cars in Atlanta

Hello ATL! Metro Atlanta is the next stop for Waymo's test program. Now that we have the world's first fully self-driving vehicles on public roads in AZ, we're looking to take our tech to more cities. pic.twitter.com/YFLvxkVMMd — Waymo (@Waymo) January 22, 2018

According to The Verge, Waymo started mapping Atlanta's downtown last week for an up-to-date, accurate map of the area, an important dataset for self-driving cars. The test program has seen the Waymo fleet cover 4 million miles, with a million of those driven in the last six months of 2017. In addition to Phoenix, the test program has been running in San Francisco, Austin and Kirkland, Washington.