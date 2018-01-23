Apple's HomePod won't have multi-room or stereo audio at launch

Before.

After.

Checking archive.org, Engadget found that a new "coming later this year" stamp has quietly been placed on the main HomePod page. The verbiage was not visible on the most recent snapshot of the page, dated January 18th. It was, however included in Apple's current press release. Sure, you'll likely be able to buy a second (or third) HomePod at some point in the future to enable a stereo or multi-room mode. Not having these two features ready now, however, can only hurt Apple's hoped-for sales of the late-to-the-game smart speaker.