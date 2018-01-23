Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple releases Meltdown patches for older versions of macOS

Sierra and El Capitan are now protected.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
11h ago in Security
Comments
168 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Today, Apple released updates that will protect some older operating systems against the Meltdown vulnerability. Patches for High Sierra were released earlier this month and now Sierra and El Capitan will be protected as well.

The Meltdown and Spectre bugs have been a massive and ongoing issue for the industry. Intel has pledged to patch all recently made chips by the end of the month and faces a number of lawsuits over the vulnerabilities and its handling of them. Congressional leaders have also requested briefings from Intel, AMD and ARM.

You can see the details of Apple's updates here.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr