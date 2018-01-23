Show More Results

Garmin's latest activity band is built for rookie golfers

The Approach X10 keeps tabs on your game for a relatively low price.
Jon Fingas
To date, Garmin's golf tracking wearables have been aimed at experienced players, with the higher prices to match. Even the Approach X40 isn't a trivial purchase. But what if you're relatively new? Enter the Approach X10: the new model gives you data for 41,000 courses at a $200/£160 price that's easier to swallow for someone just starting to refine their game. You still get GPS positioning, a 1-inch touchscreen and connectivity with the Garmin Golf app to compete with friends. The main sacrifice is the absence of support for a TruSwing club sensor, so you'll need to step up to pricier gear if you want to perfect your swing.

The band is water-resistant to 5 ATM in case you get caught out in the rain, and it'll easily last a full round with 12 hours of battery life when GPS is active. The X10 should be available before January is over, or just in time for that mid-winter golf vacation.

