Hawaii governor couldn't log in to Twitter after false missile alert

For most of us, forgetting a password means spending five minutes messing around with authentication emails and reset links. It's annoying, but it's not the end of the world. It was a different story for Hawaii governor David Ige earlier this month, though. After an employee at the state's Emergency Management Agency accidentally sent out a mass text warning of a "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT", it took Ige 17 minutes to send out a reassuring tweet -- because he couldn't log in to Twitter.
"I have to confess that I don't know my Twitter account log-ons and the passwords," Ige told reporters, before noting that he's now installed the app on his phone so they "can access the social media directly". To be fair, Ige was also coordinating with emergency officials at the time, but every minute he spent trying to log in was a minute thousands of Hawaiians were in the grip of existential panic getting ready to meet their maker -- and probably checking Twitter for a final time looking for salvation.