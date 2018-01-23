Hawaii governor couldn't log in to Twitter after false missile alert

"I have to confess that I don't know my Twitter account log-ons and the passwords," Ige told reporters, before noting that he's now installed the app on his phone so they "can access the social media directly". To be fair, Ige was also coordinating with emergency officials at the time, but every minute he spent trying to log in was a minute thousands of Hawaiians were in the grip of existential panic getting ready to meet their maker -- and probably checking Twitter for a final time looking for salvation.