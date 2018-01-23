Netflix's 'Mudbound' receives four Oscar nominations

Morrison is the first woman nominated for Best Cinematography by the Academy, according to Netflix. That's certainly an achievement worthy of note.

Nevertheless, she persisted. @morrisondp becomes the first female nominee for Best Cinematography by @TheAcademy. pic.twitter.com/z6aUxpLjpc — Mudbound (@mudboundmovie) January 23, 2018

Netflix also made a strong showing in the Best Documentary category. Two of the five nominees, Icarus and Strong Island, were both distributed by Netflix, and Heroin(e) was nominated for Best Documentary Short. Last year, Amazon made a strong showing with Manchester By the Sea; it appears that this year it's Netflix's turn. You can see the full list of nominees over at the Oscar website. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 4th at 8:00 PM ET; you can watch it live on ABC.

Update: This article was updated to include Netflix's tweet.