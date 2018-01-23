Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'Mudbound' receives four Oscar nominations

It's a good showing for the streaming service.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
6h ago in AV
Comments
156 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

The Oscar nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced this morning, and Netflix came away with a good showing for its film Mudbound. Mary J. Blige was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Additionally the film received a nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song ("Mighty River") and Best Achievement in Cinematography (Rachel Morrison).

Morrison is the first woman nominated for Best Cinematography by the Academy, according to Netflix. That's certainly an achievement worthy of note.

Netflix also made a strong showing in the Best Documentary category. Two of the five nominees, Icarus and Strong Island, were both distributed by Netflix, and Heroin(e) was nominated for Best Documentary Short. Last year, Amazon made a strong showing with Manchester By the Sea; it appears that this year it's Netflix's turn. You can see the full list of nominees over at the Oscar website. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 4th at 8:00 PM ET; you can watch it live on ABC.

Update: This article was updated to include Netflix's tweet.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr