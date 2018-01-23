Netflix's 'Mudbound' receives four Oscar nominations

The Oscar nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced this morning, and Netflix came away with a good showing for its film Mudbound. Mary J. Blige was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Additionally the film received a nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song ("Mighty River") and Best Achievement in Cinematography (Rachel Morrison).
Morrison is the first woman nominated for Best Cinematography by the Academy, according to Netflix. That's certainly an achievement worthy of note.
Nevertheless, she persisted. @morrisondp becomes the first female nominee for Best Cinematography by @TheAcademy. pic.twitter.com/z6aUxpLjpc— Mudbound (@mudboundmovie) January 23, 2018
Netflix also made a strong showing in the Best Documentary category. Two of the five nominees, Icarus and Strong Island, were both distributed by Netflix, and Heroin(e) was nominated for Best Documentary Short. Last year, Amazon made a strong showing with Manchester By the Sea; it appears that this year it's Netflix's turn. You can see the full list of nominees over at the Oscar website. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 4th at 8:00 PM ET; you can watch it live on ABC.
Update: This article was updated to include Netflix's tweet.