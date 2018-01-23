AI's intelligence and stupidity in one photo stitch fail

Looking at the three photos, it's easy to see why Google Photos offered to do a stitch. Two of the photos are scenics taken side by side, with the third a balcony shot of MalletsDarker's friends in between the others. Ideally, it would have extended the background to the right and left of the subjects, making for a boring, but nice widescreen shot.

But nope! Instead, it inexplicably cropped the person on the left, and neatly replaced her with the corresponding trees from the adjacent. At the same time, it cut out the ugly balcony railing and put in a pristine ski run, dividing the image neatly by the rule of thirds and drawing your eye perfectly to Mega-Guy nestled in the intersecting peaks. With all of this in mind, it's not surprising that the post has cracked the all-time top ten in the /r/funny Reddit.