What's on TV: 'Monster Hunter: World,' 'Drunk History' and 'Mosaic'

We're back! After a CES and NAIAS-induced hiatus, we're digging into this week's lineup, which features the debut of Monster Hunter on new-gen consoles. Also, it's time for the return of Drunk History on Comedy Central featuring Tiffany Haddish, and Steven Soderbergh's edit of Mosaic is airing all week on HBO. While the Grammy Awards and season finale of Shameless are weekend highlights, I recommend checking out a new show that debuted during our break, Corporate, that should appeal to all Better Off Ted fans. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Geostorm
- Jigsaw (4K)
- 10 Cloverfield Lane (4K)
- Cloverfield (4K)
- Groundhog Day (4K)
- Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
- Geostorm (3D)
- Teen Titans (S1)
- Thank You For Your Service
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- Assassin's Creed: Origins - The Hidden Ones DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
- Shu (Switch)
- Iconoclasts (PS4, PC)
- Lost Sphear (Switch, PS4)
- Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 4 (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Inpatient (PS VR)
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (PS4)
- Super One More Jump (Switch)
- Lost Sphear (PS4)
- Drift Zone (Xbox One)
- OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes (Xbox One, PS4)
- Laws of Machine (PS4)
- Celeste (PS4, Xbox One)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One PC)
- Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One - 1/26)
Tuesday
- Todd Glass: Act Happy, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- Mosaic, HBO, 8 PM
- We'll Meet Again: Children of WWII, PBS, 8 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Inside West Coast Customs, Velocity, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- Bull, CBS, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Drunk History (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Bellevue (series premiere), WGN, 10 PM
- The Quad (season premiere), BET, 10 PM
- Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Hate Thy Neighbor (season premiere), Viceland, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- The Detour (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM
- Another Period (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Blockbuster, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Asi, Netflix, 3 AM
- Prison Playbook (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- The Librarians, TNT, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Mosaic, HBO, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- Vikings (winter finale), History, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
- Slutever (series premiere), Viceland, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
- Knightfall, History, 10 PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Waco (series premiere), Paramount, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- The Four, Fox, 8 PM
- MVP: Most Valuable Performer, CBS, 8 PM
- Mosaic, HBO, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- Great News (season finale), NBC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
- Top Chef, Bravo, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Breathe (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Brittania (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Dirty Money (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Llama Llama (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Netflix, 3 AM
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!, Netflix, 3 AM
- One Day At a Time (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 8 PM
- Mosaic (season finale), HBO, 8 & 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin (winter premiere), CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Taken, NBC, 9 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
Saturday
- The Number on Great-Grandpa's Arm, HBO, 6 PM
- UFC Fight Night, Fox, 8 PM
- Conan Without Borders: Haiti, TBS, 10 PM
- SNL: Will Ferrell / Chris Stapleton, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- El Ministerio del Tiempo (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Pro Bowl 2018, ESPN, 3 PM
- The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS, 7:30 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- Shameless (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Shark Tank, ABC, 9 PM
- After Trek, CBS All Access, 9 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Divorce, HBO, 10 PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]