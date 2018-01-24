Alphabet enters the cybersecurity business with Chronicle

Google parent company Alphabet has a new business and it's all about cybersecurity. Chronicle is an independent business under the Alphabet umbrella and it's aimed at helping companies find, track and stop cyber attacks. With two branches -- a cybersecurity and analytics platform, as well as a malware intelligence service called VirusTotal -- Chronicle will use its massive processing power and data storage capabilities to assist businesses in retrieving information more quickly than they can on their own as well as spot patterns based on years of data.

"Add in some machine learning and better search capabilities, and we think we'll be able to help organizations see their full security picture in much higher fidelity than they currently can," said Chronicle CEO Stephen Gillett in a blog post.