Android Messages adds Smart Replies for Project Fi users

In 2015, Google debuted a new feature in its Inbox app: Smart Replies, which offered a trio of context-aware options for users to quickly reply with a few taps. That spread to other services in the company's suite, from Gmail last year to news last week that it might be added to Gboard. Now it's coming to tje Android Messages app -- but only for Project Fi subscribers, at least for now.
Messaging on the go? Smart Reply for Android Messages lets you text with a tap, rolling out starting today on Project Fi. pic.twitter.com/FRYO4hu9Ah— Project Fi (@projectfi) January 24, 2018
Per the above tweet, Smart Replies are now live for Android Messages users subscribed to Google's WiFi-based carrier. It's unclear why Project Fi will be getting this feature on the Android Messages app exclusively, or when it will be available on other carriers, but we've reached out to Google for clarification.