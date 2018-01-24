Show More Results

Image credit: Project Fi
Android Messages adds Smart Replies for Project Fi users

But not for users with other carriers, surprisingly.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
10h ago in Services
Project Fi

In 2015, Google debuted a new feature in its Inbox app: Smart Replies, which offered a trio of context-aware options for users to quickly reply with a few taps. That spread to other services in the company's suite, from Gmail last year to news last week that it might be added to Gboard. Now it's coming to tje Android Messages app -- but only for Project Fi subscribers, at least for now.

Per the above tweet, Smart Replies are now live for Android Messages users subscribed to Google's WiFi-based carrier. It's unclear why Project Fi will be getting this feature on the Android Messages app exclusively, or when it will be available on other carriers, but we've reached out to Google for clarification.

