CamSoda can sync your sex doll to an online performer

NSFW Warning: This story may contain links to and descriptions or images of explicit sexual acts.
If your goal is to have sex with someone through the internet, via the medium of a simulacrum of that person in the room, today is your lucky day. CamSoda, Lovense and RealDoll have teamed up to create VIRP, a system offering Virtual Intercourse with Real People. Put simply, it's much like the teledildonic setups currently used by cam performers, albeit with a big latex doll instead of a little cylinder.