CamSoda can sync your sex doll to an online performer

Each member of the collaboration will offer up something different, with RealDoll providing the full body, or torso, according to your specification. Lovense, meanwhile, will integrate its male masturbator technology -- available to buy as the Lovense Max -- into the doll's crotch. CamSoda, of course, will act as the broker, connecting users with a mobile VR headset and the gear to a performer with the compatible vibrator.

The biggest issue with constructing ever-more virtual brothels, of course, is the escalating prices, and if you want to take part, it'll cost you. A baseline RealDoll torso is more than a grand, while custom and full-bodied models can set you back as much as $10,000. Which is why RealDoll's CEO believes that, in our grand sex robot future, you'll likely rent, rather than own, the love machines that he creates.