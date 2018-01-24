Drake breaks single-day streaming records on Apple Music and Spotify (updated)

When reached for comment, Spotify confirmed the news with Engadget. "We can confirm 'God's Plan' by Drake now holds the US record as the most streamed track in a single day on Spotify," a spokesperson told us in an email. "The song has overtaken previous record holder Taylor Swift with 'Look What You Made Me Do.'" Pitchfork notes that Drake was the most streamed artist back in 2016 and also set the record for Spotify's most-streamed song of all time, "One Dance." Now, of course, Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" holds that title. Drake was also the most popular artist in 2015, making this new victory over TSwift even sweeter.

Update: Drake's new track is popular on Apple Music, too. According to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, "God's Plan" broke the first-day streaming record on that service as well -- tallying 14 million spins worldwide. Started from the bottom and all that. The headline of this post has been updated to reflect that additional milestone.