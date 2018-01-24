Facebook buys a company that verifies government IDs

Before you panic and think that Facebook will ask for your ID in the near future, note that Confirm's technology has other potential applications. Reuters notes that the acquisition is "a step that may help the social media company learn more about the people who buy ads on its network" since as it is, all you need to buy ads is a credit card. If you'll recall, Facebook admitted last year, that Russian troll farms purchased tens of thousands of ads -- divisive materials meant to exploit US social divisions -- on its network before, during and after the US Presidential Elections. A verification procedure could prevent the purchase of ads linking to fake news Pages.

Another possible application is to authenticate identities of users who get reported for using names other than their legal ones. A few years ago, Facebook deleted accounts belonging to drag queens, Native Americans and other people over its real name policy. The social network has since changed that rule to allow "authentic names" -- a name someone goes by, even if it's not their legal one -- and has imposed stricter rules when using the fake name reporting tool. Facebook could also use Confirm's technology to verify the identities of people locked out of their accounts. We'll know for sure once the social network announces new features, for now, Confirm only has this to say: