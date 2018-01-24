Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Getty Images for Hulu
save
Save
share

Hulu locks out users with login problems two nights in a row

The service says a fix is in place.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
5h ago in Services
Comments
187 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Hulu Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman speaks onstage during Hulu TCA at Langham Hotel on January 14, 2018 Getty Images for Hulu

On Tuesday night many Hulu users were unable to stream video or live TV because they couldn't log in, which was bad enough. Unfortunately, Hulu suffered another outage tonight, going down again for a few hours during prime time ET viewing. Within the last hour, its support Twitter account reported that a "fix is in place" to address the login problem, but it may come a little late for users heading to bed. We've contacted the service to find out what's happening and will update this post if there's more information.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr