Hulu locks out users with login problems two nights in a row

On Tuesday night many Hulu users were unable to stream video or live TV because they couldn't log in, which was bad enough. Unfortunately, Hulu suffered another outage tonight, going down again for a few hours during prime time ET viewing. Within the last hour, its support Twitter account reported that a "fix is in place" to address the login problem, but it may come a little late for users heading to bed. We've contacted the service to find out what's happening and will update this post if there's more information.
UPDATE: Our developers have made us aware that a fix has been put in place to address the login issue we reported. We encourage users to attempt login once again. Please know that the work will continue to prevent this from happening in the future.— Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 25, 2018