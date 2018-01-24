KFC is selling a chicken wing box that doubles as a drone

It appears that everything you need to fly this UAV is in -- and also, part of -- the box. Just punch out parts and follow the instructions available online, then download the app to control your junk food-themed aircraft. The 'KFO' drone is a typical quadcopter, though it will probably always carry the distinct aroma of fast food chicken. Keep in mind that it only comes in particular orders of Smoky Grilled Wings and can only be bought on January 25th and 26th, so pick one up and fly it for those of us in less KFC-lucky parts of the world, Indian readers.

Since the KFO website is a little wonky, these are the KFC locations it lists that should have drones: